LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The North Central District Health Department is making some changes to its services.
The department serves Henry, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble counties.
According to a news release, starting Oct. 1, the department will stop providing family planning and breast and cervical cancer screening services. That means services like birth control, annual women's health exams and pregnancy testing will not be available.
Officials say it's part of an effort to reduce duplication of services.
The department will continue to offer all other services that were previously provided, including communicable disease monitoring, TB screenings, sexually transmitted infection testing, adult/pediatric immunizations, Vaccine for Children immunizations, COVID vaccine, flu vaccine, preventative healthcare checks, WIC services, and the HANDS program.
Below is a list of local providers that can provide family planning services. Some of the services are available based on income, similar the NCDHD fee structure.
Women’s Care of the Bluegrass, 615 11th Street (Inside Shelby Co. HD) Shelbyville, Ky. Phone: 502-227-2229.
Henry County Community Health Center, 75 Park Road (Inside Henry Co. HD) New Castle, Ky., 502-772-5034.
Taylorsville Community Health Center, 501 Taylorsville Road, Taylorsville, Ky., 502-477-2248.
Tri-County OB/GYN @ Baptist Health LaGrange, 1023 New Moody Lane, Suite 203, LaGrange, Ky., 502-222-5558.
