LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fiance of a young Louisville man who died from a rare form of cancer helped present a generous check that will help others battling the disease.
The Steven Vanover Foundation was created in memory of the 23-year-old who died of sarcoma in 2013. On Thursday, the foundation gave a $250,000 check to the Norton Cancer Institute to help pay for new equipment to expand the hospital's genomics capabilities.
Steven Vanover spent 15 months in the Norton Cancer Institute before losing his battle. On Thursday, his fiance thanked staff for their support.
"The foundation is beyond excited to support a hospital that gave Steven so much hope during his treatment," said Lauren Raque, the president of the Steven Vanover Foundation.
Genomics involves mapping human genes. According to the National Human Genome Research Institute, genomics "is an emerging medical discipline that involves using genomic information about an individual as part of their clinical care."
The new equipment will provide lab results faster, helping doctors and other medical professionals come up with treatment plans for cancer patients in half the time it takes now.
"I think it's going to be an amazing legacy for Steven, and for all that you've endured," Raque said. "For this to have this impact on people you'll never, ever meet they'll benefit because of this and I can't tell you how grateful I am."
Norton Healthcare will be the first medical facility in Louisville to receive the new technology, which is expected to arrive this fall.
