LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of kindergarten students are taking over Slugger Field this week.
Norton Children's Hospital is hosting a health fair to teach children how to stay safe and make healthy choices. The theme is "Building Healthy Superheroes."
Children learned the importance of eating properly, getting enough sleep, brushing and flossing correctly and being physically active.
It's part of the 36th annual Children and Hospitals Week, which goes through Friday, March 22. The week is put on by Norton Children's Prevention & Wellness.
Medical professionals hope this will help children overcome any fears they have of hospitals or doctors.
"All of the booths are staffed by local nursing students, so they're getting class credit to learn about how to communicate with pediatrics, with kids," said Nikki Boyd, a spokesperson for Norton Children's Health and Wellness.
During the event, children were also able to visit a pretend hospital with a lab and X-ray and surgery areas.
