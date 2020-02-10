LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's not easy spending Valentine's Day in the hospital. Especially if you're a kid.
That's why Norton Children's Hospital and Norton Women's & Children's Hospital are inviting the public to send Valentine's Day cards to children who are patients there. According to a news release, anyone interested can go to Norton Children's Hospital website and create an e-card. Individuals can choose from five different templates and can send as many cards as they'd like.
"We are very excited to offer this e-card valentine option," said Jennifer C. Evans, M.D., MPH, system vice president, women's and pediatric services at Norton Healthcare, in a statement. "Members of the community are always asking how they can support our patients and families, especially around various holidays. This e-card option is a great way to share your support."
The Valentine's Day e-cards will remain online through Feb. 13. At that point, they will be printed and distributed to patients at the two hospitals.
To send a Valentine, CLICK HERE.
