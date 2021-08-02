LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Children's Research Institute is still accepting volunteers for its COVID-19 clinical vaccine trials for children.
Right now, the study focuses on kids ages 6 months to 4 years old. At random, two kids will be assigned to get the Pfizer vaccine for every one child who gets a placebo.
Parents will be asked to track changes and be present for six in-person visits over a two-year period.
Norton Children's is the only site in Louisville offering the trial, along with 100 participating sites around the world.
Families interested in volunteering can sign up by clicking here.
