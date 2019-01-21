LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Furloughed government employees won't have to worry about at least part of their medical bills.
Norton Healthcare announced that it will waive urgent and emergency care copays and deductibles for those workers.
In a release, Norton Healthcare says it that it wants to lessen the financial worries of those who are furloughed.
“As the federal government shutdown continues, we want to step up and do our part to ensure that the emergency health care needs of government employees and their families are met,” said Russell F. Cox, president and chief executive officer of Norton Healthcare.
The waiver covers copays and deductibles for visits to 14 area Norton Immediate Care Centers, Norton eCare eVisits and video visits, and emergency departments at Norton Audubon Hospital, Norton Brownsboro Hospital, Norton Hospital, Norton Women’s & Children’s Hospital, Norton Children’s Hospital and Norton Children’s Medical Center.
The waiver begins on Jan. 21, 2019, for furloughed employees. They will be asked to present their government ID or a current federal insurance plan card, when they receive care.
