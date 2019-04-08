LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bakery chain Nothing Bundt Cakes is offering customers a short, but sweet deal on Tuesday.
To celebrate the opening of its 300th bakery, stores across the country will be giving away up to 300 confetti bundtlets.
But there's a catch. The deal begins at 3 p.m. local time and only lasts for 300 seconds, which means customers have only five minutes to take advantage of the deal.
There's a limit of one cake per customer.
The company says no special code or coupon is needed to receive the offer.
The address for the Louisville location is 4505 Shelbyville Road.
