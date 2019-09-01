LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the Cards kick off the football season tomorrow against one of the most storied college football teams in history, Notre Dame fans explore the city with events tailored just for them.
Hundreds of Notre Dame fans packed Fourth Street Live for a pregame day pep rally.
Earlier Sunday afternoon, fans participated in Catholic Mass and a service project at the Cathedral of the Assumption in downtown Louisville.
Even a pop-up shop selling Irish merchandise appeared ahead of this busy weekend for fans with more events on the way.
"Tomorrow we have an Irish Fest at Churchill Downs before the game which will be a great chance to tour Churchill Downs and then the game, so a great couple days," said Notre Dame fan Michael Murphy.
Kick off for the Cardinals versus the Fighting Irish is Monday night at 8 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.