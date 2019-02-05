LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The number of flu cases in Louisville continues to rise.
The Metro Health Department tweeted that 719 cases of the flu were reported last week.
There's a lot of #fluinLou. 719 cases reported last week, almost 4,000 for this flu season. Predominantly type A. Not too late to get a flu shot. #gettheshot #washyourhands #alot #stayhomeifyouresick— LouMetroHealth (@LouMetroHealth) February 4, 2019
Louisville has seen almost 4,000 reported flu cases this season. Most of the cases have been type A.
Doctors say it is not too late to get a flu shot. They also recommend washing your hands regularly, and staying home if you are sick.
With so much #FluInLou, our @JCPSKY nurse practitioners are talking flu prevention and sharing some important tips to help you stay healthy in this 👇 episode of "Ask a Nurse!" #WeAreJCPS @LouMetroHealth pic.twitter.com/fUmdpRBPkZ— JCPS (@JCPSKY) February 4, 2019
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.