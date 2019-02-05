Flu shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The number of flu cases in Louisville continues to rise.

The Metro Health Department tweeted that 719 cases of the flu were reported last week.

Louisville has seen almost 4,000 reported flu cases this season. Most of the cases have been type A.

Doctors say it is not too late to get a flu shot. They also recommend washing your hands regularly, and staying home if you are sick.

