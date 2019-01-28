LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seats from old Cardinal Stadium are selling quickly in an online surplus sale.
The sale by Kentucky Venues began Monday morning. The seats are selling for $50 each through February 8, 2019, and all sales are final. Seats come in red, green or yellow. Pick up is scheduled for February 22 and 23.
Listings for the seats are being released on GovDeals.com in batches, and once each batch is sold out, the listing is no longer visible on the site. A person who answered the phone at the Division of Surplus Property said the first 66 units (two seats each) sold out very quickly.
Another batch of seats, sold in three and four seat units, was released at 11 a.m. and were sold out in 15 minutes. More batches will be released, but the Division of Surplus Property could not give a schedule. CLICK HERE for a direct link to the page where seats are being sold.
A kick-off for the demolition of Cardinal Stadium was scheduled for last week, but it is expected to begin soon.
The stadium built in 1957 has a long history in Louisville and the Kentucky Exposition Center. Many remember attending sporting events and a variety of state fair concerts at the venue. The stadium fell into disrepair when the University of Louisville football team and Louisville RiverBats moved out in the late 1990s. The state began to dismantle the bleachers in 2014, and in 2018, funds were finally approved to tear it all down.
To find out more about buying stadium seats, CLICK HERE.
