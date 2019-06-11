LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Old Forester is celebrating its founder's birthday, with bourbon of course.
The distillery has announced that it will release its coveted Birthday Bourbon on Sept. 2.
It's become an annual tradition for Old Forester, which has released a special bourbon in honor of founder George Garvin Brown's birthday for the past 19 years.
The bourbon will be the highest proof yet, at 105. Only about 2,200 cases will be released to stores.
For more information, head to Old Forester's website by clicking here.
