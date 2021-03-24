LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One Kentucky farm is getting ready to welcome back some old friends.
Old Friends Farm in Georgetown, Kentucky, says visitors will be allowed again starting April 1.
Tours were canceled at the farm, which houses retired thoroughbreds, for months amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Once visitors are allowed to return, they will be required to practice social distancing, get their temperature taken and wear masks.
The next day, on April 2, Keeneland will welcome fans back to the racetrack for the first time since 2019 for the start of its Spring Meet.
For information about tours at Old Friends Farm, click here. For information about races at Keeneland, click here.
