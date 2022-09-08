LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Free concerts are returning to Central Park in Old Louisville.
The Old Louisville LIVE concert series picks back up this Saturday, Sept. 10, with a performance by Mike Tracey and the Hora Certa Brazilian Jazz group from 5-7 p.m.
There will be food trucks and concessions available for purchase. Organizers said if the concert gets rained out, an announcement will be posted on the Old Louisville Neighborhood Facebook page, here.
The next show in the series will happen on Saturday, Sept. 17, with a performance by local seven-piece rock orchestra In Lightning from 8-10 p.m. Food trucks and concessions will also be available, as well as craft beers from the Old Louisville Brewery, according to organizers.
At 8 p.m Friday, Sept. 23, Revered Peyton's Big Damn Band will play as part of the series.
The Old Louisville Neighborhood Council is currently raising money for its programs, including the free concert series. Organizers said the free events wouldn't be possible without community support. The fundraising effort is part of the Community Foundation of Louisville's Give For Good Louisville Campaign, which ends Sept. 14. To donate, click here.
For more information about Louisville Live, click here.
