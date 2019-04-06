LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --Several mansions in Old Louisville will be open for tours starting Saturday.
The 2019 tour will showcase private residences along South 4th Street near Central Park, and an area on 3rd Street, known in the Victorian Era as Millionaires Row.
The tours will run from noon to 6 Saturday and Sunday.
Proceeds will benefit the Old Louisville Neighborhood Council and Conrad-Caldwell House Museum.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of your tour.
