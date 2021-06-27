LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County has canceled its Fourth of July fireworks show that is typically held at Wendell Moore Park.
Oldham County Judge-Executive David Voegele says the cost of putting on a show is too high and Oldham County Fiscal Court cannot justify paying the high cost.
In a Facebook post, Voegele said a typical half-hour show costs around $12,000.
"This year's charge was to be $17,000 for a half hour," Voegele wrote on Facebook. "Unfortunately too much."
According to the National Fireworks Association, there is a nationwide shortage of fireworks right now.
"This decision is based on cost only," Voegele said.
Related Stories:
- Free Fourth of July fireworks to return to Waterfront Park
- People shopping earlier, buying more amid firework shortage
- National fireworks shortage being felt locally ahead of Fourth of July
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.