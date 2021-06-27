wide_fireworks.jpg

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County has canceled its Fourth of July fireworks show that is typically held at Wendell Moore Park.

Oldham County Judge-Executive David Voegele says the cost of putting on a show is too high and Oldham County Fiscal Court cannot justify paying the high cost.

In a Facebook post, Voegele said a typical half-hour show costs around $12,000. 

"This year's charge was to be $17,000 for a half hour," Voegele wrote on Facebook. "Unfortunately too much." 

According to the National Fireworks Association, there is a nationwide shortage of fireworks right now.

"This decision is based on cost only," Voegele said. 

