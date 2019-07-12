Louisville, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County EMS agency was awarded accreditation for three years for its compliance with national standards of excellence.
Only a small handful of the 15,000 ambulance services across the country have achieved the honor.
"I think it can serve as a notice to all people of Oldham County that if you ever have a medical crisis, dial 911, and you'll have one of the finest EMS services available to respond and help you in any way you need," Oldham County EMS Director Keith Smith said.
Oldham County EMS was also recognized for outstanding quality in pediatric care and care for its patients suffering from severe heart attacks.
