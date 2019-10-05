LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Oldham County organizations are working to connect with their communities.
Local police, EMS and fire departments hosted a Halloween safety festival on Saturday afternoon at the Oldham County Fairgrounds.
Families came in costume to see firetrucks, police cars, ambulances and more.
Officials hope the event was a fun learning experience for kids and their families.
"The public, that's who we serve, so we're out here to talk to kiddos and try and do a little bit of the fire prevention and just educate people and just be in the community," Zach Butler with Ballardsville Fire and Rescue said.
The fire department also hopes the event sparks interest in kids who may grow up to be first responders.
