LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The wildest 5K in Louisville is now open for registration.
The 29th annual "Throo the Zoo" 5K run/walk will take place Nov. 12. Participants can race "throo" the Louisville Zoo alongside the animals.
All participants will receive a free T-shirt, commemorative finisher medal and a ticket to the Zoo.
Join us Nov. 12 for Throo the Zoo 5k Run/Walk presented by Norton Audubon Hospital! Enjoy the fall morning air as you race "throo" the Zoo! Your registration comes with a free cotton t-shirt, finishers medal, and a Zoo admission ticket.https://t.co/xLw8FzYoN9 pic.twitter.com/FpQqehUym0— Louisville Zoo (@LouisvilleZoo) September 22, 2022
There is also a virtual race open for those unable to make the race. The Louisville Zoo will ship online racers a finisher medal as well.
Runners with the most creative costumer will receive a prize package. Judging will take place online after the race on social media.
For more information and to register, click here. Registration prices increase Sept. 30.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.