LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People can now vote for the best "Derby Burger" in Louisville.
The Kentucky Derby Festival received dozens of original recipes for the annual competition sponsored by the Kentucky Beef Council. Eight recipes were selected for open online voting. The final four burgers will move to the 2023 Derby Burger Challenge Cook-Off on March 28.
The finalists for the Derby Burger Challenge include:
- The Bacon Smoked Gouda Backstretch Burger (Gouda, Hickory Bacon, BBQ Sauce) - Joshua Pitvorec, Louisville
- The G.O.A.T. (fig spread, goat cheese, hot honey, Dan-O’s Spicy) - Brian Capps, Louisville
- Hometown Hot Brown Burger (thick-sliced bacon, cheese gravy, tomatoes, Dan-O’s Spicy) - Lisa Smith, Louisville
- 80/20 Gourmet Lavender Burger (lavender oil, bourbon, bacon, mushrooms, onions, white cheddar, Dan-O’s Original) - Ira Mowman Louisville
- The Texan (Texas toast, bacon, pepper jack & cheddar cheese, pickles) - Chris Smith, Bloomfield, KY
- Bourbon Bacon Jam Burger w/ Spicy Sauce (American cheese, bacon, onion, bourbon, brown sugar, maple syrup, red wine vinegar, chili powder, hot sauce, Dan-O’s Spicy)- Daniel Dunn, Union, KY
- Hall’s Beer Cheese Banana Pepper Burger (Hall’s Beer Cheese, fried banana pepper rings, Dan-O’s original, lettuce, tomato, onion) - Karl Crase, Winchester, KY
- Maw’s Chili Slaw Burger (Panko breadcrumbs, Worcestershire sauce, chili w/ beans, slaw mix, poppy seeds, fried onions) - Melissa Thompson, Brandenburg, KY
According to a news release, burger recipes are judged based on taste, appearance, creativity and ease of preparation. To vote, click here.
Voting goes through March 17.
KDF said the winning burger will be featured at Kroger's Fest-a-Ville during the Kentucky Derby Festival. The winning chef will receive a 2023 Official Derby Festival Poster, two VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville and VIP tickets to Republic Bank BourbonVille, along with a $100 gift certificate to Kroger.
