LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several organizations in Scott County, Indiana, are coming together for a drive-thru food bank amid the spread of COVID-19.
Anyone in need of food can stop by the Jennings Township Fire Department on West Main Street in Austin. The food bank is open until 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 30, then again on Wednesday, April 1, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday, April 4, from 9 to 11 a.m.
Organizers say this will be the third week of the food bank drive-thru and that about 80 families come through each night. They say the need is high and any donations of non-perishable foods are welcome.
Officials are asking anyone who may feel ill or have symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home and not visit the site. Organizers are hoping to transition the food bank to provide hot meals to go if the need arises.
Those taking food to shut-ins -- those under quarantine or self-isolation -- may also pick up food, but are being asked to call ahead of time. Organizers say to ask for Greg Hammons at 812-820-9430. That's also the number to call if you'd like to donate to the food bank.
