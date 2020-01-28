LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The curtain is falling on construction of a new youth theater in west Louisville due to insufficient funds. But organizers are asking for the public's help, pleading for the show to go on.
The Louisville Central Community Center has two theater troupes full of precocious, talented children. The nonprofit started building a new theater location at the intersection of South 14th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard last February.
"I like to say our kids produce Broadway-quality theater here in the Russell neighborhood," said Kevin Fields, president and CEO of Louisville Central Community Center Inc.
It's not just for the kids' benefit. The plan is to call it the Grand Lyric Theater, named after theaters long gone from the community. The theater would feature a full stage space, including 350 seats. It would be open to all kinds of productions in west Louisville.
But $900,000 into the job, construction was temporarily halted by an unexpected intermission.
"We are getting caught up with our general contractor," Fields said.
Fields said his nonprofit hit a plot twist involving "seismic shifts in philanthropy." Cuts from Louisville Metro government and the Metro United Way cost LCCC so much he had to pull money from the building budget to continue operations.
"It's a shockwave that it sent to organizations like us, but we persevere, and we will continue," Fields said.
So for now, nails and insulation wait for installation, and construction equipment sits silent with no hands to drive it. At the construction site, it's clear where the build-out ends and the exterior walls are unfinished. For now, there is one singular obstacle that stands in the way of completion. And it's a big one.
Fields said they need to raise about $1.5 million, and he's asking the public for help. He said $250,000 will at least finish the exterior. That's the immediate need. The rest funds theater equipment.
"We're in a very competitive fundraising environment, so we do have appeals out there, but we need to continue our campaigns," Fields said.
Fields believes the Grand Lyric Theater can be an economic engine coinciding with the redevelopment of Beecher Terrace across the street. Until then, the child actors will continue to perform in the space they have, not to be upstaged by funding in flux.
Anyone interested in donating to help finish construction of the theater can contact:
Kevin Fields, president and CEO, Louisville Central Community Center, Inc.
1300 West Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, KY 40203
Ph. 502-583-8821
Fax: 502-583-8824
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.