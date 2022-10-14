LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Abbey Road on the River has announced its lineup for next year's festival in Jeffersonville.
Legends Live! Micky Dolenz of the Monkees and Felix Cavaliere's Rascals will headline.
The festival will also feature Live and Let Die: the music of Paul McCartney.
BritBeat, Classicstone, Gavin Pring and Drew Harrison will also be among the 50 bands in attendance.
Abbey Road on the River runs from May 25-29 at Big Four Station.
Ultimate tickets are already on sale.
To look at the full lineup and purchase tickets, click here.
