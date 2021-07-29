LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Donate Life Kentucky is hosting an outdoor movie night at Saint Stephen Church on South 15th Street next Saturday, Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Organizers said the goal of the inaugural event is to provide a free activity and school supplies to kids in west Louisville and to give back to the community.
The movie will be Disney's "Onward." But before the movie showing, kids will get sno cones, popcorn, cotton candy and free school supplies on a first come, first served basis.
There will also be other games and activities. Families are being encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers with snacks and drinks. The movie will start "at sundown."
The movie showing will be held on Laken Cosby Jr. Field, next to the church and in front of the Family Life Center. Parking will be available in front of the church.
