LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paoli Peaks will close this week because of the unseasonably warm temperatures.
The ski resort announced Monday on Facebook that they would be suspending operations due to the warm temperatures and impending rain coming to the area.
The resort said it won't know how its snow base will be affected by the weather until it passes but will continue to provide daily snow updates on their Snow Report.
Warm weather hasn't helped the resort this season, which is usually open from mid-December to mid-March. Higher temperatures also closed the resort around Christmas, right after its season opening.
