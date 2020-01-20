PAOLI, Ind. (WDRB) -- Cold temperatures mean the slopes will soon open at Paoli Peaks.
The ski resort posted on social media that it is cold enough to use equipment to make snow. "Our snowmaking team started up our system Saturday night and we will continue making snow for as long as conditions permit."
Paoli Peaks plans to open on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Noon for skiing and snowboarding. Arctic Blast Snow Tubing will open with normal hours on Friday.
Warm weather hasn't helped the resort this season, which is usually open from mid-December to mid-March. Daily snow reports are available on the Paoli Peaks website.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.