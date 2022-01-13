LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Parklands of Floyds Fork has won a prestigious award.
Earlier this week, the Garden Club of America announced the Parklands as the 2022 recipient of the Cynthia Pratt Laughlin Medal. The medal recognizes leaders and organizations for outstanding achievement in environmental protection and maintenance of the quality of life. The award has been given out each year since 1980.
The Parklands of Floyds Fork's four parks opened to the public in 2016 and had more than 3.7 million visitors in 2021, according to a news release.
The 2022 medal recipients will be honored during the Garden Club of America's annual meeting in April in New Jersey.
