LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People from all over the region tackled the annual Fight for Air Climb at the PNC Tower on Saturday.
The American Lung Association hosted its 7th Fight for Air Climb to raise money and awareness for lung disease. Individuals, first responders, corporate teams and more made the 38 floor, 768 step climb on Saturday morning. One man even traveled from New Zealand to participate in the event
Major Bobby Cooper with the Louisville Fire Department said, "It's quite the challenge but it's a lot of fun, a lot of competition and a lot of camaraderie and of course, it's a great cause."
Events included a vertical mile, half mile, regular climb, emergency responder challenge and an after-party.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.