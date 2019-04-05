LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kindi the gorilla is turning three.
The Louisville Zoo is hosting a 3rd birthday party for Kindi on Saturday. The party starts at 11 a.m. in the Gorilla Forest.
Kindi, which means "squirrel" in Swahili, was born on March 14, 2016 by emergency cesarean section. Kindi's mother, Mia Moja, died of complications during her birth. Keepers spent five months raising the baby and teaching her what it meant to be a gorilla. They even wore furry vests to allow Kindi to grip and hang on for support.
She was eventually moved to be raised by a surrogate gorilla, Kweli, who will be part of the celebration. The Zoo will give Kindi special gifts on Saturday, and guests are invited to sing "Happy Birthday."
