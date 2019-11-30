LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tails were wagging as the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter held its Pawliday Bazaar on Saturday evening to raise money for homeless pets.
The bazaar featured homemade pet toys, decor, animal shelter items and clothing. All of the money raised will go toward helping furry friends in need.
"We are selling items to help raise money for adoption support at the animal shelter. So all the proceeds tonight will help the animals to go home for the holidays for free," said Marilee Snider, an adoption coordinator.
The public is also invited to sponsor an animal for the holidays to cover their adoption fees.
The Floyd County Animal League will match the earnings dollar-per-dollar until Dec. 6.
