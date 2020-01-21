LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of dogs found living by themselves in southern Kentucky need immediate medical attention and foster homes.
On its Facebook page, Lexington-based nonprofit Paws 4 the Cause says about 30 dogs and puppies were found living in the cold outside a home in Albany, Kentucky, which is on the Tennessee border.
Many of the animals are sick, and several of the female dogs are pregnant. Now the group is looking for donations as well as people to foster some of the dogs.
Some of the dogs are sick and will need immediate medical care. All will need to be vaccinated and spayed/neutered.
If you're interested in fostering some of the dogs, visit the Paws 4 the Cause website and complete the foster form. Or call Anita at 859-962-8256.
Monetary donations can be made online at www.paws4thecause.com/donate or mailed to: Paws 4 the Cause, 201 Newtown Pike, Lexington, Ky. 40508.
To donate specific supplies, visit the organization's Amazon wish list.
