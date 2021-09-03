LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Science Center is bringing back Pay by Day camps.
The camps are available when JCPS is closed, with the next camps days coming up Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 for Fall Break. Slots will also be available for Oct. 11 and Nov. 12.
They're open to kids from preschool through 5th grade.
Campers are encouraged to play, tinker and investigate the world around them with cool science demonstrations.
The cost is $65 for members or $75 for non-members.
CLICK HERE for more information and to reserve your spot.
