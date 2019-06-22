LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Are you craving a peach just plucked from the tree?
If so, then you're in luck because the Peach Truck is making several stops in Kentuckiana on Saturday.
A couple started the business when they realized they couldn't get fresh Georgia peaches in their home state of Tennessee.
Now they deliver half bushel boxes to eight different states, including Kentucky and Indiana.
On Saturday, the truck will make stops in Louisville, Frankfort, Jeffersonville and Shelbyville.
Click here for exact times and locations.
