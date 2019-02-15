LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2019 Pegasus Pin features the iconic Kentucky Derby Festival jacket.
In a release, the KDF said the design is inspired by the Festival's official uniform jacket. The mini versions of the jacket on the pin are the same "fuchsia and Caribbean blue" worn by staff.
"The new jackets were such a hit with Festival fans, we wanted everyone to have their own miniature version," said Mike Berry, President and CEO of the Kentucky Derby Festival in the news release.
Pegasus Pins officially go on sale at 1,000 retail locations on March 1 for $6. Pins sold at one of the Derby Festival events will be $7. A Festival Fun Pack of five Pegasus Pins will be sold for $25. Pins allow free admission to dozens of Kentucky Derby Festival events including Thunder Over Louisville. Children under six are not required to have a pin to get into events.
Those who register their pin on the Festival's app or the PegasusPin.com website will have the opportunity to win one of the Festival's grand prizes.
Pegasus Pins began in 1973 as a way to increase awareness and support the Festival. The 250,000 pins produced each year are now a primary source of funding for events.
