LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Three-time Grammy winning artist Pentatonix will be headed to the KFC Yum! Center December 11th.
The concert is a part of their 16-date Holiday Pentatonix: The Evergreen Christmas Tour 2021. The tour is for the release of their new album 'Evergreen.'
Tickets will go on sale October 1st at 10 a.m. They are available at the box office and ticketmaster.com.
Ticket prices range from $35 to $149.50.
For a list on all of the KFC Yum! Center's COVID-19 protocols, you can visit the arena's VenueShield page.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.