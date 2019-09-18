LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check your freezer!
Perdue Foods is recalling more than 300 packages of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken.
The chicken is labeled "Simply Smart Organics gluten-free breaded chicken breast tenders," but the meat in some of those bags actually contains wheat.
The labeling mistake applies to roughly 330 bags, which is about 495 pounds of chicken, Perdue foods said. There have been no reports of reaction or illness related to the mislabeled chicken.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service, the products subject to recall bear establishment number "P-33944" on the plant code/package label.
Affected customers can contact the company for a refund.
