LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking for love this Valentine's Day? Louisville Metro Animal Services has you covered.
LMAS is hosting a Be my Valentine free adoption event from 12-7 p.m. Friday and 12-6 p.m. Saturday at the Animal House Adoption Center on Newburg Road.
Adoption fees will be waived for all adoptable shelter pets during the event. All you have to do is buy a one-year pet license for $10, which is a requirement of the Louisville Metro Animal Ordinance. All pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. If you adopt a cat or kitten, LMAS will give you a free gift.
The event is being sponsored by the Bluegrass Boxer Club, which is paying for adoption fees, including spay/neuter surgery, microchipping and vaccinations.
If you can't make it to the adoption event, the adoption center is open daily from 12-6 p.m. For more information and to look at some of the pets up for adoption, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.