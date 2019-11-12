LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Santa Claus is coming to town, and your pets can meet him too.
During the first two weekends in December, all 24 Feeders Supply stores will host, "Picture your Pets with Santa" events. Pet owners can buy professional holiday portraits and help local homeless animals at the same time.
The event is expected to raise more than $100,000 for 13 local animal charities including the Kentucky Humane Society, Shamrock Pet Foundation, Floyd County Animal Rescue League, Barktown Animal Rescue, J.B. Ogle Animal Shelter, Humane Society of Oldham County, Harrison County Animal Control and others.
All pets are welcome -- not just dogs and cats, but bunnies, chickens, even horses. But owners are asked to have dogs on leashes and cats and other pets in carriers. Horses can be photographed outside.
The annual Picture Your Pets with Santa event runs Dec. 7 & 8 and Dec. 14 & 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Photo packages start at $12. Owners can also order gift items featuring their pet's photo including ornaments, mugs, tote bags and key chains.
To find a Feeders Supply location, CLICK HERE.
