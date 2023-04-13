LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- PNC's Tour de Lou is ready to roll on the pavement this Sunday, April 16, for its 10th year.
The annual bike event has routes for every age.
There are four distances for cyclists to choose from: 20 miles, 35 miles, 62.1 miles or the Family Adventure Ride with a scavenger hunt at Waterfront Park.
This year, certain routes will take cyclists through Churchill Downs and across the Big Four Bridge.
Online registration is still open. Virtual rides are also available.
Organizers unveiled the jersey for this year's Tour de Lou in February. To celebrate a decade of the event, the 2023 jersey highlights the Kentucky Derby with a hot pink design and a teal Pegasus.
The Kentucky Derby Festival is partnering with the Louisville Bicycle Club to produce the event.
