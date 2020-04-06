LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have found a Jeffersontown Boy Scout troop's trailer after it was stolen from a church parking lot on Monday.
Scoutmaster David McArthur told WDRB News that the Louisville Metro Police Department found the trailer in west Louisville late Monday evening.
McArthur had said he saw a pickup truck with an extended cab drive away with the trailer about 6:15 p.m. Monday.
The trailer was parked at St. Edward Catholic Church on Sue Helen Drive in Jeffersontown, Kentucky.
The thieves had broken a lock and chain to hook the trailer to the truck, McArthur said.
The trailer contained the scout troop’s camping gear. It's unclear whether the gear was still in the trailer when it was found by police late Monday evening.
Police were searching for the white trailer, emblazoned with the Troop 175 and St. Edward names, and a red or maroon Dodge Ram pickup truck, possibly with four doors and a short bed, according to the troop’s Facebook page.
The troop will be reunited with the trailer on Tuesday.
Police asked that anyone with information about the incident call Jeffersontown police at (502) 267-0503.
