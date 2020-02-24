LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Louisville man.
Louisville Metro Police issued an Operation Return Home on Monday for 72-year-old Vincent Randrianjatovo. Police say he was last seen Saturday around 6:15 p.m. walking away from 5310 Alba Way in the Newburg area.
Police say Randrianjatovo is new to the area, does not speak English and has no form of identification. Police say his first language is French.
He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds with brown eyes and gray/black hair. He was last seen wearing red and blue plaid pants, a black hooded coat, a gray toboggan, black gloves and brown sandals.
If you see Randrianjatovo or have information on where he might be, you're asked to contact LMPD at 574-LMPD (5673).
