LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world-famous post office in Santa Claus, Indiana, has chosen an image for its 2021 holiday postmark for the upcoming holiday season.
Each year, a local high school art student designs the holiday postmark as part of an annual contest.
This year’s artist is Lily Vance, daughter of Joe and Andie Vance of Lamar, Indiana. Lily is now a first year student at Aurora University, where she is pursuing a graphic design degree.
The special picture postmark has been offered every Christmas season since 1983. It will be available starting Dec. 1 through Christmas Eve for no charge.
The small-town post office is the only one in the world with the Santa Claus name. It receives more than 400,000 pieces of mail in December, compared to only 13,000 pieces of mail a month during the rest of the year.
"Patrons from all over the world request the Santa Claus holiday postmark. Some drive into town to personally hand cancel their holiday mail with the famous picture postmark and others request the special postmark by mail,” Postmaster Cheryl Bailey said in a written statement.
"The famous Santa Claus postmark is a long-standing tradition for the town, and it’s always fun to see the unique artwork each year."
Bailey asks anyone interested in getting the special cancellation on their holiday mail to follow these guidelines:
• Allow at least a 2-inch by 4-inch space in the stamp area for the picture postmark;
• Apply postage to cards or letters before bringing or mailing them to the post office;
• If you wish to mail Christmas cards to the post office, package them – with postage stamps already on them – in a sturdy envelope or box, and mail to: Postmaster, P.O. Box 9998, Santa Claus, IN 47579-9998;
• The picture postmark is available on working days between December 1 and 24;
• The picture postmark must be requested by the postal customer;
• To ensure a good postmark imprint, do not enclose large or bulky items in your holiday mail (Ex: reindeer food, snowflakes, glitter, stickers, etc.);
• There is no charge for postmarking; however, there is a limit of 50 picture postmarks (hand cancellations) per person per day.
According to a news release, the town of Santa Claus will host a celebration of family fun during the Christmas season. Special events and activities include: Christmas Dinner with Santa, Writing a Letter to Santa, the Santa Claus Christmas Parade, Christmas Fireworks, and more. More details about upcoming events are available at SantaClausInd.org/Events.
