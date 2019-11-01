SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Post Office in Santa Claus, Indiana has chosen this year's postmark for the upcoming holiday season.
Each year, a local high school art student designs the holiday postmark as part of an annual contest. This year's artist is Morgan Vaal, who is now a freshman nursing student at the University of Southern Indiana. She created the postmark with Santa Claus and one of his reindeer. It will be available starting Dec. 2 through Christmas Eve for no charge.
"Patrons from all over the world request the Santa Claus holiday postmark. Some drive into town to personally hand cancel their holiday mail with the famous picture postmark and others request the special postmark by mail," says Postmaster Cheryl Bailey in a release. "The famous Santa Claus postmark is a long-standing tradition for the town and it's always fun to see the unique artwork each year." The postmark has been offered since 1983.
To get the special postmark and cancellation on holiday mail to follow these guidelines:
- Allow at least a 2-inch by 4-inch space in the stamp area for the picture postmark;
- Apply postage to cards or letters before bringing or mailing them to the post office;
- If you wish to mail Christmas cards to the post office, package them - with postage stamps already on them - in a sturdy envelope or box, and mail to Postmaster, Santa Claus Station, Santa Claus, IN 47579-9998;
- The picture postmark must be requested by the postal customer;
- To ensure a good postmark imprint, do not enclose large or bulky items in your holiday mail (Ex: reindeer food, snowflakes, glitter, stickers, etc.);
- There is no charge for postmarking; however, there is a limit of 50 picture postmarks (hand cancellations) per person per day.
Santa Claus, Indiana, hosts Santa Claus Christmas Celebration events the first three weekends of December. Activities include roasting chestnuts, writing letters to Santa and special dinners. There is also a Santa Claus Parade and other events planned for Dec. 14.
For all the details about travel packages and events call (888) 444-9252 or visit SantaClausInd.org.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.