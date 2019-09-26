LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's still unseasonably warm in Louisville, but cooler temperatures are on the way, and that's why city officials want to get an early start on making sure everyone can pay their heating bills this winter.
To avoid long lines, officials with Louisville's Office of Resilience and Community Services (RCS) is offering pre-registration for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP. Money for the program ran out last year, and it was shut down early, after providing an average of $225 to more than 9,000 Louisville families.
Even after money runs out, LIHEAP will still be there for clients, as it was after last year's funding was depleted.
"We have a partnership with LG&E where we can help assist them, either set up a payment plan or get turned back on through a hardship reconnect," said Brandon O'Neal, Director of LIHEAP in an interview with WDRB in March 2018. "We are also referring our clients out to neighborhood places."
Pre-registration for this year's program is scheduled from Oct. 2 through Oct. 31. The program is for elderly (60 or older) residents of Jefferson County on a fixed income. During the pre-registration phase, eligible residents can apply regardless of whether or not they have received a disconnect notice.
According to a news release, a toll-free automated appointment system was activated on Sept. 25, and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The number to call is 502-991-8391.
Callers can follow the prompts to get the information needed and schedule an appointment if available. The system provides a confirmation number indicating that an appointment was successfully scheduled. The automated phone system will allow callers to:
• Choose the desired location for your appointment (the six LIHEAP office locations are listed below.)
• Choose a date/time for your appointment
• Record your name – say and spell your first and last names slowly and clearly
• Enter a contact phone number
• Enter your 12-digit LGE account number (if applicable)
• Enter the last four digits of your Social Security number and date of birth
• Receive your appointment confirmation number (have pen/paper ready)
• Appointment details (location, date and time) will be repeated
• List of documents to bring to the appointment will be given
Applicants must be prepared to provide the following:
• Proof of all household income for the preceding month (Food Stamp award letter, Social Security Award letter, pay stubs, etc. or proof of $0 income). Note: Zero Income forms are available at the Resilience and Community Services office at 701 W. Ormsby Ave., Suite 201 as well as the six LIHEAP locations listed below.
• Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.
• Most current heating bill; or statement from your landlord if heating expenses are included in your rent; or statement from your utility company if you participate in a pre-pay electric program. Please bring the account number and name on the account for all heating fuel sources and electric.
Eligible residents who wish to apply during LHEAP Early Registration must schedule an appointment in advance. Starting today, Sept. 25, the toll-free automated appointment system is available twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.
Scheduling an Appointment On-line: Appointments can also be made quickly and easily online at louisvilleky.cascheduler.com.
LIHEAP applications will be completed at the time of the appointment at one of the six locations listed below.
• Neighborhood Place Ujima/Duvalle Education Center, 3610 Bohne Ave., 40211
• Neighborhood Place/Bridges of Hope, 1411 Algonquin Pkwy., 40210
• Northwest Neighborhood Place/Academy at Shawnee, 4018 W Market St., 40212
• South Central Neighborhood Place, 4255 Hazelwood Ave., 40215
• Newburg Community Center/East, 4810 Exeter Ave, 40218
• Southwest Government Center/Dixie Highway location. 7219 Dixie Highway, 40258
Benefits provided by this program are paid directly to the applicant’s heating vendor. Benefits for this program will not be applied until on or after Nov. 4, 2019.
For more information about this process on how to apply for LIHEAP pre-registration, please contact Metro311 by simply dialing 311 or 574-5000, email metro.call@louisvilleky.gov, visit the website’s On Line Customer Service or Live Chat on the Metro311 website, tweet @LouMetro311, or download the free Mobile 311 app from the website.
Income-eligible residents who do not meet the requirements for pre-registration (who are not elderly or disabled and on a fixed income) may still apply for LIHEAP benefits beginning Nov. 4.
Appointments will be taken in advance starting Nov. 1 utilizing the phone and on-line appointment system. Visit louisvilleky.gov and search for “LIHEAP” or call 502/574-1157 for periodic updates.
Individuals who are unable to apply for this program in person may send a representative on their behalf. Simply provide the representative with the documentation listed above as well as a hand-written note, dated and signed from the applicant, giving them permission to handle their application for services. Residents who are homebound and who are unable to send a representative may call 502/780-7937.
LIHEAP is made possible by the United States Department of Health and Human Services and by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. For more information about Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services -- visit our website at www.louisvilleky.gov/RCS or call 574-1157 or Community Action Kentucky at 1-800-456-3452.
