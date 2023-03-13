LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisvillians have the chance to name a new park in the city's Russell neighborhood.
Vision Russell is asking for people to help name the park at 13th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard. The park is being constructed at the site of the former Porter Paints factory.
Cincinnati Bengals/NFL Foundation partnered with with the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) to kick in $250,000 to build a 160' x 360' turf football field for the park in the first phase of construction.
Along with the football field, plans for the space call for a splash park, playground, basketball, pickleball and tennis courts, as well as places to exercise and a walking path.
The 5.74-acre park will replace the 3.59-acre Old Walnut Street Park, formerly located at 9th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
Construction is expected to start this summer and be completed sometime in 2024. The total estimated cost is around $3.7 million. The city will use funds from the American Rescue Plan to cover the cost.
If a person's suggestion is selected, they could win a $250 gift certificate. CLICK HERE for a list of rules and to submit your suggestion.
To submit your ideas, click here or call or text (502) 653-9819.
