LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nonprofit organization in Louisville called Seed to Oaks now has a new location.
The group that helps pair businesses and churches with people in need recently moved into its new 8,000 square foot headquarters at 710 East Broadway. The group started as a church-based service program five years ago, but leaders saw the need to connect church goers who wanted to help those in need, with the best organizations in their neighborhoods.
Since it became a nonprofit in 2016, Seed to Oaks has placed dozens of people in jobs, provided support to local churches, and served thousands of people with free health clinics.
Seed to Oaks is showing off its new headquarters at an open house on Aug. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
Copyright WDRB Media. All rights reserved.