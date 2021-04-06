LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Parks Department is giving Louisville residents a chance to weigh in on the future of Iroquois Park's loop.
Officials are considering reopening the loop on Rundhill Road to vehicle traffic to provide easier access to the golf course and better accommodate older people, and people with disabilities.
A virtual meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday on the Louisville Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Another meeting is set for Thursday to discuss the future of the loop in Cherokee Park.
