LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The bodies of four Louisville residents killed in a crash near St. Louis last week are scheduled to be brought home on Monday.
Plans are being made for the community to show its support.
Carrie McCaw, age 44, her 12-year-old daughter Kacey, 40-year-old Lesley Prather and her 12-year-old daughter Rhyan, were all killed on Friday, as they were riding together on their way to a volleyball tournament in Kansas City. Police say that a pickup truck crashed through a cable barrier on Interstate 64 near St. Louis and hit them head-on.
All four of the victims were on a KIVA volleyball team. Both mothers were volleyball coaches at KIVA. The families also had ties to Falls City Soccer Club.
Lesley Prather was a Louisville firefighter.
The McCaws attended St. Raphael.
Falls City Soccer has invited the public to take part in a procession for the four victims Monday evening. Louisville Fire & Rescue plans to escort their bodies to the Ratterman Funeral Home on Bardstown Road. The public is invited to line the street in front of St. Raphael the Archangel Church at 2141 Lancashire Avenue and Assumption High School at 2170 Tyler Lane, as they pass. The procession is expected to move through the area between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Those interested in attending are invited to meet at the American Legion at 2919 Bardstown Road at 5 p.m., where balloons will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to wear Falls City jerseys and City Girl apparel, and are welcome to design posters in support of the procession.
The procession will exit I-64 at Cannons Lane, turn right onto Dutchmans Lane, turn right onto Taylorsville Road and then left onto Bardstown Road, ending at Ratterman Funeral Home at 4800 Bardstown Road.
"Both families are vital, not only to both the soccer and volleyball communities, but to our city as a whole," the club wrote in a social media post.
Over the weekend, social media flooded with support for the families and their friends.
This story will be updated.
