LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Purrfect Day Cat Cafe is expanding.
The owners of Purrfect Day plan to open a second location in Covington, Kentucky, this summer according to a post on the cafe's Facebook page Monday.
The original cafe, on Bardstown Road, offers snacks, coffee, cocktails and interaction with adoptable cats.
Owners said the new location will function just like the old one, but will be "much bigger."
The cafe will partner with Kenton County Animal Services, which works with about six shelters around the county.
"This is an exciting thing for us, but I think it's an exciting thing for the community," Chuck Patton, owner of Purrfect Day, said in the Facebook post.
Purrfect Day opened on Bardstown Road in August 2018. Since then, nearly 2,500 cats have been adopted through the cafe's partnership with the Kentucky Humane Society.
The new cafe will be at 17 W. Eighth St., near Braxton Brewery, in Covington. You can already follow the new location on Facebook here. More details are expected to be released soon.
Related Stories:
- Louisville's Purrfect Day Cafe helps more than 2,000 cats get adopted
- Purrfect Day Cafe celebrates successful first year
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.