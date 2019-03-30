LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A little bit of rain didn't stop a NuLu tradition this weekend. The 4th annual Bock Fest took over the streets and brought steady crowds Saturday afternoon.
The festival revives an old spring ritual, dating back to the 19th century when bock beer was released after a long winter of aging.
Goat races are also a big hit at the event, and there's a connection since "bock" means "goat" in German.
This year's festival also featured a full petting zoo from Sunny Acres Farm.
Some races were canceled because of the wet conditions, but the event went on.
"I think that the weather has taken the crowd down a little bit but I'm still having a great time and I think the crowd is still going wild and having an awesome time here today," Mason Disalvo said.
14 breweries and several local restaurants and shops also took part in this year's festival.
