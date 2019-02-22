LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of U of L students will be dancing all night to raise money for cancer research.
The annual Raise Red 18-hour dance marathon starts at 6 o'clock Friday night and continues through noon Saturday. The event includes themed hours, like "Sweet Decades," "Rave and Be a Kid Again."
Participants and their families will eat breakfast early Saturday, then take in a talent show.
All the money raised goes to the University of Louisville's pediatric oncology and hematology research clinic.
Last year students raised more than $600,000.
